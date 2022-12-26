Wounded Minnow ‘gives back’ to Miss Dowagiac Scholarship Fund Published 10:18 am Monday, December 26, 2022

DOWAGIAC — The many ways in which this community shows up to support each other was evident when people ventured out last month during our region’s first sloppy, major snowfall to dine out in support of the Miss Dowagiac Scholarship Pageant scholarship fund. Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce business member Wounded Minnow Saloon hosted a “Give Back” night and donated a portion of the evening’s receipts to the scholarship fund.

The restaurant was full of friends and family of the current contestants, former queens and pageant participants, and other customers who mingled with the 2023 Contestants. Business owner Kyle Belew stated that proceeds included tips that his staff chose to donate as well.

The 82nd Miss Dowagiac Scholarship Pageant will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Dowagiac Middle School Performing Arts Center.

Pageant tickets can be purchased Saturday, January 7, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce office, located in the Dowagiac train station, 200 Depot Drive. Tickets are $15 each, and must be paid for by cash or check.

Tickets that remain after the public sale will be available at the Chamber of Commerce office weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., or the night of pageant.

The Miss Dowagiac Scholarship Pageant is a Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce event produced by volunteers of the pageant committee. The young women who are chosen to the 2023 Court of Honor will be awarded scholarships towards their continued education at an accredited college, university, vocational or technical school of their choice.