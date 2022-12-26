LMC picked to win Western Conference women’s hoop title, SMC picked to finish fifth Published 5:48 pm Monday, December 26, 2022

DOWAGIAC — Lake Michigan College, with first-year coach Sarah Svoboda, has been selected by the Michigan Community College Athletic Association Western Conference coaches to claim the conference championship.

The Red Hawks finished fifth last year in the Western Conference. But with both Muskegon Community College and Grand Rapids Community College moving to the newly created Northern Conference, it leaves the Western Conference wide open. Lake Michigan collected four first place votes.

Picked to tie for second is Glen Oaks Community College with second year coach Robbie Hattan at the helm. The Vikings finished last year was 8-20, 6-12 and end up in sixth place. They lost in the first round of the NJCAA Great Lakes District A Tournament. Glen Oaks CC picked up on first place vote.

Also picked to finish second in the MCCAA Western Conference is Kalamazoo Valley Community College. The Cougars finished tied for seventh last season with a 5-18, 5-13 record.

Picked to finish fourth in the Western Conference is Lansing Community College. The Stars finished ninth last season with a 6-22 overall record and 4-14 conference mark. Lansing picked up a first-place vote.

Returning to the MCCAA after 26-year hiatus, the Roadrunners of Southwestern Michigan College are picked to finish fifth in the Western Conference. The Roadrunners, who will be led by Jeanine Wasielewski, picked up the last first place vote.

Picked to finish sixth is Marian University’s Ancilla College. The Chargers tied for seventh last season with a record of 9-15, 5-13. They fell in the first round of the NJCAA Great Lakes District A Tournament. Ryan Gould takes the helm this year for the Chargers.

Finally, picked to finish seventh is Kellogg Community College. Tbe Bruins finished last in the Western Conference last year with a 1-23 overall and 1-17 conference mark. New coach Sal Konkle will look to move the Bruins up the standings this season

LAKE MICHIGAN COLLEGE

HEAD COACH: Sarah Svoboda

COACHING RECORD: 0-0, (1st Season)

LAST SEASON: 18-10, 12-6 MCCAA Western

RETURNING PLAYERS: 6 Players, 3 Starters

TOP RETURNERS:

G: Aaliyah Reno (Western Conference Honorable Mention)

G: Aalyah Watson (Western Conference Second Team, Western Conference Defensive Team)

G: Kalyah Watson

F: Ellary Darling

TOP NEWCOMERS:

C: Arial Ford

F: Brooke McDonald

F: Karissa Gest

KEY LOSSES:

None

TOP NON-CONF OPPONENTS:

Macomb CC

Kankakee CC

Milwaukee Area TC

OUTLOOK:

The Red Hawks return six players from last year’s roster. With a year experience under their belt and hard off season work the Red Hawks plan to be at the top of the Western Conference and make a run for regionals this season.

GLEN OAKS COMMUNITY COLLEGE

HEAD COACH: Robbie Hattan

COACHING RECORD: 8-20 (1st year)

LAST SEASON: 8-20, 6-12 MCCAA Western

RETURNING PLAYERS: Returners: 3 Starters: 3

TOP RETURNERS:

F: Hannah Outlaw

G/F: Zharia Hotobah-During

G/F: Angel Gary

TOP NEWCOMERS:

F: Eliana Wilson (All-State AP, BCAM. All League, All time Leading scorer and rebounder)

F: Morgan Marvin (All-League)

G: Peyton Rangell: (All-League)

KEY LOSSES:

F: Alajiah Dillard

TOP NON-CONF OPPONENTS:

Owens Community College

Edison State Community College

St. Clair Community College

OUTLOOK:

The Vikings return three starters from last year’s team that saw a lot of growth. The Vikings welcome in 12 talented freshmen and the transfer of Maya Wilson from Kellogg Community College and hope to compete for a division championship.

KALAMAZOO VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE

HEAD COACH: Felicia Thomas

COACHING RECORD: 14-39 (3 years)

LAST SEASON: 5-18, 5-13 MCCAA Western

RETURNING PLAYERS: 12 returners, 3 starters

TOP RETURNERS:

PG: Abigail Long

G: LaNeshia Burse

F: Jakya Rimpson

TOP NEWCOMERS:

F: Hannah Valier

G: Taylor Rickli

G: Cali Miller

KEY LOSSES:

None

TOP NON-CONF OPPONENTS:

Muskegon CC

Cuyahoga CC

Bryant and Stratton (OH)

OUTLOOK:

We have some experienced leadership in returning point guard and MCCAA Player of the Year in Abigail Long. Along with transfer and second team all-conference player Hannah Vallier. We also have a very fresh talented group of freshmen who are eager to compete. We have endless ability to score and we are developing a solid presence on the defensive end of the floor.

LANSING COMMUNITY COLLEGE

HEAD COACH: Layne Ingram

COACHING RECORD: 41-97 (5 years)

LAST SEASON: 6-22, 4-14 MCCAA Western

RETURNING PLAYERS: Returning Players: 4, Starters: 3

TOP RETURNERS:

F: Elysia Causley

G: Riley Merryfield

TOP NEWCOMERS:

F: Alivia Densmore

PG: Oliva Gean

G/F: Shay Dziewiatkowski

KEY LOSSES:

None

TOP NON-CONF OPPONENTS:

Mott

Detroit Dodgers

OUTLOOK:

The Stars are going to be competitive this year with four returners – two making Honorable Mention last year and poised to be on 1st team and the addition of an excellent shooting point guard and two standout high school MHSAA champion freshmen.

SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN COLLEGE

HEAD COACH: Jeanine Wasielewski

COACHING RECORD: 0-0 (1st Year)

LAST SEASON: 0-0 New program

RETURNING PLAYERS: None. New program

TOP RETURNERS:

None

TOP NEWCOMERS:

G: Cameron Thomas

G: Macey Laubach

F: A’naejah Kirkland

KEY LOSSES

None. New program

TOP NON-CONF OPPONENTS:

Muskegon Community College

Grand Rapids Community College

Owens Community College

OUTLOOK:

Our women’s basketball program is returning to the court after a 26-year hiatus from competition. We will have a young group with talent in the shooting guard, wing and power forward positions.

MARIAN UNIVERSITY’S ANCILLA COLLEGE

HEAD COACH: Ryan Gould

COACHING RECORD: 0-0 (1st Year)

LAST SEASON: 9-15, 5-13 MCCAA Western

RETURNING PLAYERS: Returners: 3, Starters 2

TOP RETURNERS:

PG: Alexis German

PG: Micah Grady

PF: Ellie Fausnaugh

TOP NEWCOMERS:

SG: Kyra Duncan

SF: Jayci Allen

KEY LOSSES:

None

TOP NON-CONF OPPONENTS:

Owens CC

Edison State

Lincoln Trail

OUTLOOK:

We have three returning players and seven newcomers so we have a lot of work to do in order to get cohesion within the team. We hope to come together in time for MCCAA play in January.

KELLOGG COMMUNITY COLLEGE

HEAD COACH: Sal Konkle

COACHING RECORD: 0-0 (1st Year)

LAST SEASON: 1-23, 1-27 MCCAA Western

RETURNING PLAYERS: Returning 1. Starters: 1

Top Returners:

G: Maddie Edwards

TOP NEWCOMERS:

G: Jaelyn Hampton

G: Shayla Ardis

F: Sara Bruns

KEY LOSSES:

None

TOP NON-CONF OPPONENTS:

Milwaukee Area Tech College

Oakland CC

Macomb CC

OUTLOOK:

There is nowhere to go but up.