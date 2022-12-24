National Weather Service extends blizzard warning until 7 p.m. Saturday Published 12:00 pm Saturday, December 24, 2022

CASSOPOLIS — The National Weather Service has extended the blizzard warning for Berrien and Cass counties has been extended until 7 p.m. Christmas Eve.

The warning was originally scheduled to expire at 1 p.m. today.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’ Office, roadways in the county remain treacherous, many roads are drifted shut. High winds and blowing snow will continue and make for white out conditions.

The Cass County Road Commission is working today, but abandoned cars from people getting stuck have caused delays for first responders and making cleanup difficult.

Blizzard conditions are expected to continue and will make it difficult to keep roads passable.

No one should consider driving in this weather unless it is an absolute emergency. Emergenciesinclude people that must work.

residents may also have to wait for help to arrive and could place others in danger as well. The Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to stay home and travel only if it is an emergency.