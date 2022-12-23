Weather related closings
Published 6:36 am Friday, December 23, 2022
NILES — A blizzard warning continues through Saturday for Berrien and Cass counties.
Heavy snow and winds gusting between 40 and 55 m.p.h. are predicted for the area.
Here is the current list of closings:
Schools
Berrien County RESA
Berrien Springs Public Schools
Brandywine Community Schools
Buchanan Community Schools
Cassopolis Public Schools
Decatur Public Schools
Dowagiac Union Schools
Edwardsburg Public Schools
Heritage Southwest Intermediate School District
Marcellus Community Schools
Niles Community Schools
Southwestern Michigan College
Tri-County Head State at SMC
Tri-County Head Start – Cassopolis
Other
Buchanan Area Senior Center
Cass County Public Transit
Dowagiac DART-Dial-A-Ride-Transit
Great Lakes Eye Care – Michigan