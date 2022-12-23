Weather related closings

Published 6:36 am Friday, December 23, 2022

By Staff Report

NILES — A blizzard warning continues through Saturday for Berrien and Cass counties.

Heavy snow and winds gusting between 40 and 55 m.p.h. are predicted for the area.

Here is the current list of closings:

Schools

Berrien County RESA

Berrien Springs Public Schools

Brandywine Community Schools

Buchanan Community Schools

Cassopolis Public Schools

Decatur Public Schools

Dowagiac Union Schools

Edwardsburg Public Schools

Heritage Southwest Intermediate School District

Marcellus Community Schools

Niles Community Schools

Southwestern Michigan College

Tri-County Head State at SMC

Tri-County Head Start – Cassopolis

 

Other

Buchanan Area Senior Center

Cass County Public Transit

Dowagiac DART-Dial-A-Ride-Transit

Great Lakes Eye Care – Michigan

 

