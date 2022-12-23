Roadrunners swept by host Owens Community College Published 8:59 pm Friday, December 23, 2022

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Defending Division III women’s basketball national champion Owens Community College snapped Southwestern Michigan College’s four-game winning streak with a 77-51 v victory Monday night.

The Express (11-4) grabbed a 20-13 after the opening quarter, which they extended to 39-24 by halftime.

The Roadrunners (7-3) were outscored 38-27 in the second half.

Macey Laubach (Edwardsburg) led Southwestern Michigan with 14 points, while Cameron Thomas (Hazel Crest, Illinois) added 12 points and Tori Eldridge (Goshen, Indiana) 10 points.

Ariana Lemons (Michigan City, Indiana), who scored eight points, led the Roadrunners with eight rebounds. Thomas grabbed six rebounds, while Laubach and Eldridge both finished with five rebounds.

Hayley St. John led Owens Community College with a game-high 23 points. Brooklyn Green finished with 22 points.

The Roadrunners return to the court Jan. 4 when they head travel north to take on Muskegon Community College for the second time this season. Southwestern Michigan defeated the Jayhawks 67-59 on Dec. 3.

SMC men’s basketball

Leading by just six points, 25-19, at halftime, host Owens Community College defeated Southwestern Michigan College 69-51 as it outscored the Roadrunners 44-32 in the second half.

Southwestern Michigan (6-4) has dropped back-to-back games for the first time this season and three of their last four.

Mikel Forrest (Niles) came off the bench to lead the Roadrunners with 15 points and four rebounds, while Mari Nichols (Niles) added 12 points and three rebounds. Sean Burress added 11 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Southwestern Michigan returns to action Jan. 4 when it takes on host Muskegon Community College for the second time this season. The Roadrunners defeated thhe Jayhawks 63-49 on Dec. 3.