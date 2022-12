Mildred Gayla Furner Published 8:20 pm Friday, December 23, 2022

March 5, 1949-Dec. 21, 2022

Mildred Gayla Furner, 73, of Niles, MI, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.

Gayla was born on March 5, 1949 in Niles, MI to the late William and Charlotte Gillispie. On Aug. 20, 1988, Gayla married Michael J. Furner.

Gayla is survived by her husband, Michael; stepsons, John (Kristin) Furner, Alan (Kate) Furner; sister, Robin (Glen) Lemon; grandchildren, Ryan Furner, Paige Furner, Noah Furner, Ruth Furner, Declan Furner, and Teagan Furner.

She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Charlotte, and one sister.

Family will have a celebration of life held in the spring. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Online condolences may be made atĀ www.hovenfunerals.com