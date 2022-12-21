Roundup: Chieftains fall to Paw Paw, Bobcats remain undefeated Published 8:58 am Wednesday, December 21, 2022

1 of 6

DOWAGIAC — A slow start was too much for host Dowagiac to overcome against former Wolverine Conference foe Paw Paw Tuesday night.

The Chieftains (1-5) trailed the Red Wolves (1-4) 19-11 after one quarter and 31-14 by halftime.

Paw Paw took a 48-30 advantage into the final quarter.

Isiah Hill led Dowagiac with 10 points. Wade Braylon and Isiah Fritchett both finished with nine points and Christian Wheaton eight points.

Ashton Toliver and Aydn Roth both scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Red Wolves.

The Chieftains were back on the court as they traveled to Coloma for a non-conference contest.

Brandywine at Our Lady of the Lake

The Bobcats remained undefeated with a 50-24 victory over the Lakers Tuesday night.

Brandywine (5-0) led 8-1 after one quarter and 23-3 by halftime.

The Bobcats outscored Our Lady 27-21 in the second half to earn the victory.

Brandywine’s Jaremiah Palmer scored 18 points to lead all scorers. The Bobcats also got seven points from Michael Palmer. Robert Whiting and Byran Linley each added five points.

Owen McLaughlin scored 15 points for the Lakers.

The Bobcats were back on the court Thursday as they hosted former BCS Athletic Conference foe Bridgman in a non-league contest.

Edwardsburg at Concord

Visiting Edwardsburg scored just nine points in the first half of its 33-20 non-conference loss to Concord Tuesday night.

The Eddies (2-3) trailed Concord (4-5) 10-3 after one quarter and 17-9 at halftime.

The Minutemen stretched their lead to 28-16 after three quarters.

Edwardsburg did not have a single player reach double figures. Owen Eberlein led the Eddies with six points. Caleb Layman finished with four.

Braedon Messenger led Concord and all scorers with 15 points.

Edwardsburg returned to the court Thursday as it hosted Sturgis in a Wolverine Conference contest.