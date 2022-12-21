Guernsey wins VFW Voice of Democracy scholarship

Published 11:13 am Wednesday, December 21, 2022

By Staff Report

Dowagiac Union High School senior Abraham Guernsey has been named the winner of the 2022 Voice of Democracy Audio Scholarship. (Submitted photo)

DOWAGIAC — Senior Abraham Guernsey has been named the winner of the 2022 Voice of Democracy Audio Scholarship, presented by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post and Auxiliary No. 1855.

The annual scholarship program winner was presented his award Wednesday morning at Dowagiac Union High School.

Guernsey began writing essays in middle school were he participated in the Patriot’s Pen Essay Contest in grades sixth- through eighth-grade.

He has also participated in the Voice of Democracy Essay Contest as a fresh, sophomore and junior.

This year’s theme was “Why Is The Veteran Important?”

Guernsey won at the local and district levels. He and his family will now attend the Mid-Winter Conference in January to compete against other winners from throughout the state of Michigan.

This program is for a National Scholarship.

 

 

