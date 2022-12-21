Cassopolis announces decoration winners Published 10:37 pm Wednesday, December 21, 2022

CASSOPOLIS — The winners of the Deck Your House contest have been announced.

Sponsored by the Village of Cassopolis and Cassopolis Main Street Committee, residents had until Dec. 18 to decorate their homes for the holidays. Three prizes were awarded.

The winning homes were:

• First-place: 227 N. East Street

• Second-place: 214 S. Rowland

• Third-place: 604 Graham Street

First-place was awarded $100, second-place $75 and third-place $50. The money was donated by the Cassopolis Main Street Committee.