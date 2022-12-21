Cassopolis announces decoration winners

Published 10:37 pm Wednesday, December 21, 2022

By Staff Report

CASSOPOLIS — The winners of the Deck Your House contest have been announced.

Sponsored by the Village of Cassopolis and Cassopolis Main Street Committee, residents had until Dec. 18 to decorate their homes for the holidays. Three prizes were awarded.

The winning homes were:

• First-place: 227 N. East Street

• Second-place: 214 S. Rowland

• Third-place: 604 Graham Street

First-place was awarded $100, second-place $75 and third-place $50. The money was donated by the Cassopolis Main Street Committee.

More News

Dr. Smyth leaving Medical Care Facility, Cassopolis Family Clinic

Sheriff’s Office raises $1,000 for Feed the Hungry

Berrien County deputies honored for saving life

Guernsey wins VFW Voice of Democracy scholarship

Print Article