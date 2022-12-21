Buchanan grad Greaves earns Bishop endowment Published 10:53 am Wednesday, December 21, 2022

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. — Buchanan High School graduate Carly Greaves, of Niles, has been awarded the Pamela Jean Bishop Memorial Endowment at Manchester University.

Greaves is majoring in English at the school in North Manchester, Indiana.

This endowed scholarship fund was established in 2005 by her family, Internal Revenue Service colleagues and associates, and friends to commemorate her life. In awarding this scholarship, preference will be given to an upper classman female English major who characterizes Pam’s values, training, and interests, and is working on a concentration in literature.

