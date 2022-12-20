Pokagon Band, Four Winds Casinos deliver 1,000 food baskets Published 3:49 pm Tuesday, December 20, 2022

NEW BUFFALO — Thanks to the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and its Four Winds Casinos, 1,000 families will be able to enjoy a nicer Christmas.

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and its Four Winds Casinos donated 1,000 food boxes to those in need during the week of Christmas. Each Christmas food box includes a Smoked Ham, Idaho Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, Corn, Pineapple Slices, and an Apple Pie.

The distribution will be completed through several organizations in Michigan and Indiana, and several Four Winds Casinos team members were at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, located at 702 Chapin Street in South Bend, today to hand out 200 food boxes. 250 boxes were also provided to Pokagon Band Citizens. Additional recipient organizations included Feeding America Michigan, Feeding America Indiana, and Decatur Human Services in Decatur.

“The Pokagon Band and our Four Winds Casinos sympathize with families and individuals who are struggling this holiday season,” said Rebecca Richards, tribal council chairwoman of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi. “We hope our efforts, along with the assistance of several local organizations, will bring some comfort to all recipients.”

“We are very proud of the generosity of the Pokagon Band and our Four Winds team members that volunteer to be part of this very special annual program,” said Frank Freedman, chief operating officer of Four Winds Casinos. “We hope this donation can be a source of comfort and holiday cheer for all the recipients.”

Marijo Martinec, the executive director and CEO of the Food Bank of Northern Indiana said knows the challenges families have, especially around the holidays.

“The Christmas season can be even more challenging for families, and these food boxes will be a source of comfort and cheer for many, she said. “We are grateful for our continued long-term partnership with the Pokagon Band and its Four Winds Casinos to help feed the hungry.”