Niles sweeps Blue Devils Published 5:26 pm Tuesday, December 20, 2022

KALAMAZOO — The Niles boys and girls bowling teams swept Gull Lake at Eastland Bowl Saturday.

The Vikings edged the Blue Devils 17-13 in the boy’s match, while the Niles girls routed Gull Lake 26-4.

In the boy’s match, the Blue Devils swept the Baker Matches, winning 133-124 and 155-144. Niles captured the regular matches with 1,504 pins to 1,399 pins for Gull Lake.

Nate Ryaman rolled a 313 series for the Vikings, while Adam Jackson rolled a 300 series. Trenton Phillips had the high game for Niles with a 174.

In the girl’s match, Niles swept the Baker Matches 87-24 and 76-44, while it also won the regular match3es 968 pins to 484.

Chevelle Jaynes led the Vikings with a 33e series and a high game of 171. Angel Walsh rolled a 267 and Josslyn Maples rolled a 208, Octacia Neal rolled a 160.