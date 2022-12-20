City announces Greater Niles Sights & Lights Decorating winners Published 10:54 am Tuesday, December 20, 2022

NILES — The winners of the second annual Greater Niles Sights & Lights Decorating Contest have been announced.

First place with 218 votes went to 1310 Amherst Road, while second place went to the decorations at 1325 Emerald Drive with 209 votes. The home at 2035 Winn Road finished third with 122 points.

In order to be eligible for the contest, homes had to be located in the 49120 zip code. Decorations needed to be holiday or winter themed.

They were allowed to include, but were not limited to:

• window displays (inside or outside)

• front porch displays entrance ways (including apartments)

• fireplace settings

• yard displays

Entries were accepted through Dec. 9 with the voting taking place online between Dec, 12 and Dec. 17. The winners were announced Monday.

Voters were asked to use the following criteria when voting:

• Creativity

• Adherence to topic

• Use of materials or items

• Attention to detail

• Cleverness

The top 10 vote getters will be awarded prizes, which can be picked up beginning Jan. 2. Instructions will be emailed to the winners.

Here are the remaining winners:

• 4th: 1320 Isaac McCoy Dr. – 77 votes

• 5th: 414 Dusenbury St. – 72 votes

• 6th: 2706 S. 13th St. – 67 votes

• 7th: 1536 Oak St. – 64 votes

• 8th: 1158 Shady Shores Dr. – 57 votesto

• 9th/10th (tie): 1350 Weiser Rd. and 1062 Bame Ave. – 54 votes