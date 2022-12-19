Roundup: Rangers edges Shamrocks; Chieftains fall to Tigers Published 8:59 am Monday, December 19, 2022

CASSOPOLIS — The Cassopolis boys basketball team improved to 3-0 with a 45-43 win over former BCS Athletic Conference foe Berrien Springs Friday night.

The Rangers built a 35-27 lead through the first three quarter and then had to withstand a fourth-quarter comeback by the Shamrocks, who outscored Cassopolis 16-10.

Davion Goins led a trio of Rangers in double figures with 12 points. Malachi Ward added 11 points and Logan Pflug 10.

Berrien Springs (2-2) was led by Micah McFarland’s 14 points. Kole Blasko finished with 12.

Cassopolis at Bangor

The visiting Rangers overwhelmed the Vikings in the first half, scoring 42 points while holding Bangor to just four points, including a shutout in the second half of its 66-12 Southwest 10 Conference victory.

Cassopolis (1-0 Southwest 10) led 66-6 heading into the final eight minutes of play. A majority of the second half was played with a running clock.

Kenny May and Goins scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Rangers. Pflug added seven points.

Benton Harbor at Dowagiac

The visiting Tigers scored 32 first-quarter points as it rolled to an 85-33 Lakeland Conference boys basketball win over host Dowagiac Thursday.

Benton Harbor (2-0, 1-0 Lakeland) led 58-18 at halftime and 81-26 heading into the final quarter.

Antwan Callahan led Benton Harbor with a game-high 24 points. Grant Gondrezick added 23 points.

The Chieftains (1-4, 0-1 Lakeland) were led by Lamone Moore Jr.’s 11 points, Isaiah Fitchett added 10.