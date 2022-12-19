PET OF THE WEEK: Pluto, Berrien County Animal Control Published 1:30 pm Monday, December 19, 2022

BENTON HARBOR — Meet Pluto, who is a gentle old soul in a young dog’s body. He loves to take walks, explore and sniff, as per his hound mix heritage.

Pluto is very good on a leash and responsive to voice commands. Eager to please and treat motivated, Pluto is perfecting sit, shake, and leave it.

This quiet, affectionate boy is a favorite at the shelter who you’d be fortunate to adopt. House-trained, neutered, current shots.

For more information, call Berrien County Animal Control, 269-927-5648.