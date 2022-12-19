Niles High School students delivers holiday socks to seniors Published 10:08 am Monday, December 19, 2022

1 of 3

NILES — For the second straight year, Niles High School junior Sawyer Lundberg and his classmates are hoping to make Christmas better for others.

Lundberg, who is also a student at the Berrien Math and Science Center at Andrews University, joined forces with his fellow classmates to deliver warm, cozy and holiday-themed socks to senior citizens at the Central County Senior Center in Berrien Springs and the Buchanan Senior Center.

The students collected a variety of socks to help bring cheer to seniors across Berrien County this season.

‘Everyone can use warm socks,” Lundberg said. ‘We sure hope our simple, surprise gift of warm socks will warm the hearts of those receiving them right before Christmas.”

Last year the Berrien Math and Science Center students donated socks to the Central Berrien Senior Center in Berrien Springs right before Christmas. Lundberg said that he and his fellow classmates were happy to build on their previous outreach by donating socks to two senior centers in Berrien County this year.

Lundberg, the vice president of the Math and Science junior class, said this was not the first time the MCS students organized together to make a difference in Berrien County. In March 2021, the students volunteered for the Berrien Conservation District and helped distribute over 100 trees across Berrien County in Niles, Buchanan, Berrien Springs, Edwardsburg and Watervliet.