Dowagiac defeats Riley at Tri-State Holiday Classic Published 11:28 am Monday, December 19, 2022

DOWAGIAC — The inaugural Tri-State Holiday Classic hosted by Southwestern Michigan College saw the Michigan schools struggle with the exception of Dowagiac Saturday.

Michigan was just 1-4 against two schools from Indiana and another from Illinois in the showcase at the 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse.

The Chieftains were the lone victors as they rolled to an easy 46-17 win over South Bend Riley. Riley went 1-1 as it knocked off Niles in the opening game of the classic, 43-29. In the final game, Elkhart defeated Edwardsburg 66-52.

Dowagiac vs. Riley

The Chieftains (3-3) held the Wildcats to nine points in the first half as they built up a 21-9 halftime advantage. Dowagiac would outscored Riley 25-8 in the second half to earn the easy victory.

Maggie Weller led the Chieftains and all scorers with 13 points. Alanah Smith added 11 points and Josie Lock eight.

“Tonight, the second half was much better and we were able to convert on our steals and fast break layups,” said Dowagiac Coach Jason Turner. “We did great defensively and played well together in the second half. It was great to have the opportunity of playing at SMC and we are very thankful for the opportunity they gave us.”

Kaytlin Smith had 10 points for the Wildcats.

Riley vs. Niles

The Wildcats double up the Vikings 26-13 by halftime and went on to defeat Niles, which dropped to 0-6 on the season.

Amirah Smith led the Vikings with 10 points. Jessica Thornton added nine points.

Riley was led by Smith’s game-high 12 points. Tori Harmon finished with 11 points.

Elkhart vs. Edwardsburg

A slow start doomed the Eddies, who were playing their second game in 24 hours.

Elkhart jumped out to a 20-9 lead after one quarter and never looked back.

The Eddies (4-3) trailed 33-23 at halftime and 51-39 heading into the fourth quarter.

Caitlin Tighe led the Eddies with 13 points. No other Edwardsburg player reached double figures. Lindsey Dalenberg finished with eight points.

Shaniyah Hughes had a game-high 19 points for Elkhart, which also got 18 points from Sam Stout.