2022 CROP WALK stocks local pantries Published 4:17 pm Monday, December 19, 2022

CASSOPOLIS — Last October, 61 walks representing 18 Cass County churches participated in the 2022 Crop Walk at the Council on Aging track in Cassopolis.

They helped raise $12,368, of which, 25 percent of those funds will remain in Cass County to combat hunger, both in Cass County and around the world.

“With food prices so high, the walk is more important than ever,” said Leigh Goyings. “Area pantries are seeing sharp rises in the number of people needing food support. Five local food pantries received $636 for food. The rest of the funds are spent helping people with sustainable farming practices, clean water and refugee support.

“The people who organized the Cass County Crop Walk would like to thank everyone who participated and made this year’s walk a huge success.”