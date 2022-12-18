Daily Data: Sunday, Dec. 18

Sunday, December 18, 2022

GIRLS BASKETBALL

DOWAGIAC 46, SOUTH BEND RILEY 17

At Southwestern Michigan College

RILEY 17

Mia Green-Love 0, Haley Love 0, Samara Kiwale 0, Keneria Burton 0, Mariannah Kulscar 0, Hope VanFleeran 0, Serenity Farmer 2, Kaytlin Smith 10, Tori Harmon 0, Kaelyn Howell 3, MaKayla Henderson 2. TOTALS: 6 5-11 17

DOWAGIAC 46

Josie Lock 8, Rebecca Guernsey 0, Faith Freen 0, Maggie Weller 13, Damia Brooks 2, Marlie Carpenter 4, Olivia Gadde 2, Audrey Johnson 6, Alanah Smith 11. TOTALS: 16 11-18 56

 

Riley                6          9          12        17

Dowagiac        11        21        36        46

3-point baskets: South Bend Riley 1 (Smith), Dowagiac 3 (Lock 2, Weller. Total fouls (fouled out): South Bend Riley 15 (none), Dowagiac 10 (none). Varsity record; Dowagiac 3-3

 

SOUTH BEND RILEY 43, NILES 29

At Southwestern Michigan College

RILEY 43

Hayley Love 2, Keneria Burton 2, Serenity Farmer 5, Kaytlin Smith 12, Tori Harmon 11, Kaelyn Howell 9, MaKayla Henderson 2. TOTALS: 19 4-10 43

NILES 29

LaCheryl Hampton 1, Elly Matlock 3, Alizabeth VandePutte 1, Jessica Thornton 9, Kenzie Lakes 0, Alexandria Gerrits 4, Amirah Lee 10, Tanaya Brown 1. TOTALS: 10 8-17 29

 

Riley                13        26        38        43

Niles                7          13        22        29

3-point baskets: Riley 1 (Farmer 1), Niles 1 (Thornton 1), Total fouls: Riley 15, Niles 9. Varsity records: Riley 2-12, Niles 0-6

 

ELKHART 66, EDWARDSBURG 52

At Southwestern Michigan College

ELKHART 66

Jordynn Johnson 7, Sam Stout 18, Jaya Johnson 9, Danica Barnes 9, Elizabeth Higgins 2, Shaniyah Hughes 19, Brynlee Jellison 2. TOTALS: 26 9-12 66

EDWARDSBURG 52

Maddie Pobuda 3, Kenzie Schaible 3, Averie Markel 7, Kourtney Zarycki 4, Chloe Baker 5, Lindsey Dalenberg 8, Amy Bossler 5, Val Johnson 4, Caitlin Tighe 13. TOTALS: 18 12-24 52

 

Elkhart             20        33        51        66

Edwardsburg   9          23        39        52

3-point baskets: Elkhart 5 (Sh. Stout 2, Ja. Johnson 2, Sa. Stout 1), Edwardsburg 4 (Tighe 2, Baker 1, Schaible 1). Total fouls: Elkhart 18, Edwardsburg 9. Varsity ecords: Elkhart 8-5, Edwardsburg 4-3

