Daily Data: Sunday, Dec. 18
Published 8:18 am Sunday, December 18, 2022
GIRLS BASKETBALL
DOWAGIAC 46, SOUTH BEND RILEY 17
At Southwestern Michigan College
RILEY 17
Mia Green-Love 0, Haley Love 0, Samara Kiwale 0, Keneria Burton 0, Mariannah Kulscar 0, Hope VanFleeran 0, Serenity Farmer 2, Kaytlin Smith 10, Tori Harmon 0, Kaelyn Howell 3, MaKayla Henderson 2. TOTALS: 6 5-11 17
DOWAGIAC 46
Josie Lock 8, Rebecca Guernsey 0, Faith Freen 0, Maggie Weller 13, Damia Brooks 2, Marlie Carpenter 4, Olivia Gadde 2, Audrey Johnson 6, Alanah Smith 11. TOTALS: 16 11-18 56
Riley 6 9 12 17
Dowagiac 11 21 36 46
3-point baskets: South Bend Riley 1 (Smith), Dowagiac 3 (Lock 2, Weller. Total fouls (fouled out): South Bend Riley 15 (none), Dowagiac 10 (none). Varsity record; Dowagiac 3-3
SOUTH BEND RILEY 43, NILES 29
At Southwestern Michigan College
RILEY 43
Hayley Love 2, Keneria Burton 2, Serenity Farmer 5, Kaytlin Smith 12, Tori Harmon 11, Kaelyn Howell 9, MaKayla Henderson 2. TOTALS: 19 4-10 43
NILES 29
LaCheryl Hampton 1, Elly Matlock 3, Alizabeth VandePutte 1, Jessica Thornton 9, Kenzie Lakes 0, Alexandria Gerrits 4, Amirah Lee 10, Tanaya Brown 1. TOTALS: 10 8-17 29
Riley 13 26 38 43
Niles 7 13 22 29
3-point baskets: Riley 1 (Farmer 1), Niles 1 (Thornton 1), Total fouls: Riley 15, Niles 9. Varsity records: Riley 2-12, Niles 0-6
ELKHART 66, EDWARDSBURG 52
At Southwestern Michigan College
ELKHART 66
Jordynn Johnson 7, Sam Stout 18, Jaya Johnson 9, Danica Barnes 9, Elizabeth Higgins 2, Shaniyah Hughes 19, Brynlee Jellison 2. TOTALS: 26 9-12 66
EDWARDSBURG 52
Maddie Pobuda 3, Kenzie Schaible 3, Averie Markel 7, Kourtney Zarycki 4, Chloe Baker 5, Lindsey Dalenberg 8, Amy Bossler 5, Val Johnson 4, Caitlin Tighe 13. TOTALS: 18 12-24 52
Elkhart 20 33 51 66
Edwardsburg 9 23 39 52
3-point baskets: Elkhart 5 (Sh. Stout 2, Ja. Johnson 2, Sa. Stout 1), Edwardsburg 4 (Tighe 2, Baker 1, Schaible 1). Total fouls: Elkhart 18, Edwardsburg 9. Varsity ecords: Elkhart 8-5, Edwardsburg 4-3