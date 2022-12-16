Roundup: Cass wins fourth straight; Chieftains fall to Tigers Published 11:36 pm Friday, December 16, 2022

BERRIEN SPRINGS — Visiting Cassopolis overcame a slow start to win its fourth consecutive girls basketball game Thursday night.

The Rangers, who dropped their season opener, remained red-hot with a 39-29 win over Berrien Springs.

Cassopolis (4-1) led just 6-4 after one quarter, but scored 33 points over the final three quarters to pull away to the victory. The Shamrocks, who trailed 17-16 at halftime, scored just 13 points in the second half as they dropped to 2-4 on the season.

Ella Smith led the Rangers with 11 points. Atyanna Alford added nine points, while Alexis Millirans and Quianna Murray both finished with six points.

Grace Constable tied Smith for game-high honors as she led Berrien Springs with 11 points.

Benton Harbor at Dowagiac

The Chieftains were unable to control Central Michigan-bound Desrae Kyles in a 55-37 loss to Benton Harbor in Lakeland Conference action Thursday night.

Kyles scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Tigers, who improved to 2-0 on conference games.

Benton Harbor (3-2) led 11-7 after one quarter, and then held Dowagiac (2-3) to one point in the second quarter as it extended its lead to 23-8. The Tigers took a 38-24 lead into the fourth quarter.

Dowagiac was led by Maggie Weller’s 22 points. Josie Lock and Audrey Smith both finished with five points.

“Tonight was a very difficult night for us offensively in the first half,” said Dowagiac Coach Jason Turner. “We went 1-for-12 from the free throw line in the first half and missed a lot of fast break layups. I told the ladies that sometimes we just have bad nights and shots don’t fall. Tonight, in the first half that was one of them. We played a much better second half and we need to move past tonight and be ready for them next time.”