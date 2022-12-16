Niles boys top Otsego in Wolverine Conference match Published 11:18 pm Friday, December 16, 2022

KALAMAZOO — The Niles boys bowling team picked up Wolverine Conference victory over Otsego at Eastland Bowl Wednesday.

The Vikings defeated the Bulldogs 26.5-3.5.

Niles swept the Baker Matches, winning 183-156 and 193-134. The Vikings also defeated the Bulldogs 1,683 pins to 1,437 pins in the regular matches.

Nate Ryman led Niles with a 386 series, while Trent Phillips rolled a 358 series, Conner Weston a 329 series and Preston Sharpe a 318 series. Phillips turned in the high-game for Niles with his 201.

Otsego defeated the Niles girls bowling team 24-6.

The Bulldogs and Vikings split the Baker Matches with Otsego taking the first match 136-101 and Niles winning the second 127-102.

Otsego won the regular matches with 1,422 pins to Niles’ 1,146 pins.

Chevelle Jaynes led the Vikings with a 345 series and a high-game of 173. Angel Wilson rolled a 243 series, Josslyn Maples a 217 series, Mackenzie Norton a 181 series and Octivia Neal a 159 series.

Niles and Otsego tied in the boys JV match 15-15.

Adam Jackson led the Vikings with a 360 series.