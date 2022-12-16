Linda Andrews Published 10:05 am Friday, December 16, 2022

May 11, 1953-Dec. 12, 2022

Linda Kay Andrews, 69, of Niles, passed away after an extended illness on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in West Woods of Niles.

Linda was born in South Bend on May 11, 1953, to Robert and Delores Kyle.

On Oct. 9, 1993, in Edwardsburg, Linda married Mike Andrews who survives.

Linda is also survived by her half- sister Susan (Paul) Stephan of Mountain City, Tennessee, sister Terri (Larry) Brusky of Niles, mother-in-law Shirley Andrews of Edwardsburg, sister-in-law Mary Bourgeois of Battle Creek; nieces Chelsey (Cade) Mitchell and Kathryn (Stevin) LaFleur of Louisiana; nephews Alex (Trista) Bourgeois of Louisiana and John (Amanda) Bourgeois of Massachusetts; nieces Kathy Rodriguez of Texas, Cindy Hetherington of Minnesota and a host of great nieces and nephews as well as a large group of very caring friends.

She was preceded in death by her father Robert (Betty) Kyle, her mother Delores (Leonard) Maxwell, father-in-law George Andrews, sister-in-law Martha Andrews and niece Rikki Ball.

Linda had worked for South West Michigan Community Ambulance Service (SMCAS) for 28 years. She was also a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. In her spare time, Linda enjoyed reading and loved all things Elvis. She and Mike always enjoyed traveling and vacationing together.

In keeping with Linda’s wishes, cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home, 615 E. Main St. Niles, MI.

Online condolences to the family may be made at www.halbritterwickens.com