Buchanan loses lead, but rallies to top Bobcats in overtime Published 11:58 pm Friday, December 16, 2022

BUCHANAN — In a battle of Lakeland Conference kingpins, host Buchanan let a big early lead slip away before rallying to defeat arch rival Brandywine 49-45 in overtime Thursday night.

The Bucks took advantage early of a Brandywine squad that was playing without two of its starters to build a 13-3 lead after one quarter, which they stretched to 27-14 by halftime.

Buchanan (4-1, 3-0 Lakeland) continued to dominate the contest in the third quarter, and took a 15-point (35-20) advantage into the fourth quarter.

Brandywine (3-1, 1-1 Lakeland) refused to go away, outscoring Buchanan 22-7 in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 42-42 and send the contest into overtime.

“Overall, I was pleased with the effort and execution through our first three quarters,” said Buchanan Coach Gabe Miller. “During the first three quarters our girls played hard, made the extra pass and made some shots. For whatever reason our transition defense, focus and boxing out waned in the fourth quarter. Combine that with a lack of movement on offense we gave a very resilient, very talented, very well coached Brandywine team the opportunity to get back in the game.”

The Bucks were able to regroup during the break after regulation to reclaim control of the game and to go on for the win.

“As a team and coaching staff, we are going to have to look at the film and learn from and grow from this experience,” Miller said.

LaBria Austin had a big game for Buchanan with 18 points and seven rebounds, while Faith Carson used her physical size to dominate in the paint with 15 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks.

“Individually, I felt LaBria and Faith played outstanding,” Miller said. “Faith was able to overcome multiple double and triple teams and physical play.

Miller also credited the play of Jillian McKean and Hannah Herman.

“Defensively, we received great efforts from McKean and Herman on the perimeter and Katie Ailes on the wings and post,” he said.

Brandywine was led by Adeline Gill’s 15 points. Kadence Brumitt added 13 points.