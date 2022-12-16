Brandywine splits matches with Colon and Union City Published 12:59 pm Friday, December 16, 2022

NILES — The Brandywine wrestling team split a pair of non-conference matches against visiting Colon and Union City Wednesday.

The Bobcats (5-4) rolled to a 66-6 win over short-handed Colon before falling to Union City 34-24.

Winning two matches on the night were Kaiden Rieth (120), Brady Schoff (126), Gavin Schoff (157) and Carter Sobecki (190).

Brandywine head to Eau Claire for an invitational Saturday. Wrestling is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.