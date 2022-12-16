Barbara Schweinzger Published 10:00 am Friday, December 16, 2022

Aug. 12, 1933-Dec. 12, 2022

Barbara Ellen Schweinzger, 89, passed away peacefully on Dec. 12, 2022, at JourneyCare Hospice in Barrington, Illinois, surrounded by her family.

She was born on Aug. 12, 1933, in Niles, Michigan, to Charles and Hazel (Kaiser) Rice. Barbara married Thomas Schweinzger on Dec. 27, 1953, and they were excited to be celebrating their upcoming 69th wedding anniversary. Barbara spent many years working for the Niles School System, was a member of the Niles Elks Club, played on local golf and bowling leagues, and was a volunteer at Pawating Hospital.

After retirement, she enjoyed her home on Big Fish Lake in Marcellus, Michigan, where Barbara continued to play on the local golf league, participated in fundraising activities for the Big Fish Lake Association benefitting the Marcellus Volunteer Fire Department, and loved spending the day on the pontoon boat with friends and family.

Barbara’s favorite holiday was the Fourth of July, and every year, she and Tom would host their legendary lakeside party, which was the highlight of the summer. Barbara enjoyed spending time with her family and following their sport’s activities. This began with her son, Greg’s swim meets, and grew into travelling to her five grandsons’ events, which included football, basketball, baseball, track, tennis, and volleyball.

She was a proud Michiganian and especially loved watching college football and basketball, rooting for both the University of Michigan and Michigan State. Barbara loved to play dominoes, cards, or any game for that matter, where she would lovingly chide the other players, which always resulted in lots of laughter. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She will be deeply missed by her husband Thomas; son Gregory (Jacqueline); grandchildren Chad (Morgan), Matthew (Andrea), John, Dane & Mason; great grandchildren Jack, Liam & Claire; and friends and family. A celebration of life for Barbara will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at The Davenport Family Funeral Home, 149 West Main Street, Barrington, IL 60010. Visitation will be from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. with a memorial service from 1 a.m.-11:30 a.m. All are welcome. Please consider making a memorial donation in Barbara Schweinzger’s name to The Hope Foundation c/o JourneyCare Hospice, 405 Lake Zurich Rd., Barrington, IL 60010.