Niles High School class completes gingerbread house project Published 2:11 pm Thursday, December 15, 2022

1 of 4

NILES — Local high school students put their culinary skills to the test this holiday season.

Niles High School’s culinary class, taught by Rebekah Rinehart, created gingerbread houses as part of a class project. Created over a two-and-a-half-week span, the gingerbread houses – baked, constructed and decorated by each student group – were displayed and judged Wednesday afternoon. Students were judged by community members on categories including appearance, craftsmanship, creativity, difficulty level and theme.

“Log cabin,” by Mia Cherrone, Kalanie Simpson, Taylor Arndt and July Scott, took first place. The group received a trophy made by Rinehart as well as a gift card.

“It was impressive,” she said. “I was really nervous but they have just blown me out of the water with their creativity. The coolest part, other than the fact that they turned out especially well, is that there was a lot of shifting in group dynamics. There was bonding that happened over this project. As a project overall it was really good.”

Rinehart said she plans to make the gingerbread house contest an annual project.