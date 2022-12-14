Robin Burton Published 2:27 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022

May 12, 1965-Dec. 12, 2022

Robin K. Burton, 57 of South Bend, formally of Niles, passed away in Memorial Hospital after an extended illness.

Robin was born on May 12, 1965, in Niles to James and Maureen Lepel.

She is preceded in death by her Mother, Maureen, her infant son, William Michael James Burton and brother Jose Pegan.

In 1990, in South Bend, she married William Lee Burton, Sr. who survives.

Robin is survived by her husband of many years, William and son; William Burton, Jr. of South Bend, daughter; Raquel (Shanon) Bauri of Granger, grandchildren; James, Reign, Rylan, Shanon, Jr., brother, Michael (Dawn) Ford of Niles, Bud Ford of Germany, Andrea Pagan of Niles as well as many nieces, nephews and other extended family.

Robin had been a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church on Auten Rd. She was an avid reader who enjoyed craft making. She loved art, drawing and painting. Robin had an appreciation for nature and the out of doors. She treasured the time she had with her children and grandchildren. The grandkids always knew that Grandma was there. Robin put her family first and attended as many of her grandchildren’s sporting and school events as she could.

Visitation for Robin will be held on Friday, Dec. 16, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home, 615 E. Main St. Niles. A Funeral Service will begin at noon in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Silverbrook Cemetery.

Online condolences to the family may be made at www.halbritterwickens.com.

Memorials in Robin’s name may be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org