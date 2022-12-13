PHOTO STORY: Clisbee Park skate park opens in Cassopolis Published 5:33 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

CASSOPOLIS — Construction has been completed on the new skate park at Clisbee Park in Cassopolis.

The project – partially funded by a Michigan State Housing Development Authority Neighborhood Enhancement Program grant – features a poured-in place concrete skate park/pump track hybrid and an asphalt skills course that winds around existing trees and the pavilion.

The skatepark will be suitable for all ages and skill levels with skateboards, bikes, scooters, and roller blades.