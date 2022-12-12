Roundup: Chieftains, Bobcats 3-2 at Vicksburg; Vikings place sixth at invitational Published 12:53 pm Monday, December 12, 2022

VICKSBURG — Both Dowagiac and Brandywine went 3-2 at the Vicksburg Invitational Saturday.

The Chieftains (3-4) defeated Coloma 78-4, Decatur 44-33 and the host Bulldogs 46-30. Dowagiac was defeated by Martin 55-24 and Three Rivers 70-12.

The Bobcats blanked Coloma 72-0, defeated Decatur 58-24 and defeated Vicksburg 39-34. Brandywine lost to Martin 48-31 and to Three Rivers 63-9.

Roman Parades was 5-0 at 150 and 157 pounds and Israel Villegas was 5-0 at 138 and 144 pounds. AJ Munson went 3-0 on the day at 106 pounds. Nick Schultz went 3-1 at 165 for the Chieftains.

Going 5-0 on the day for the Bobcats were Josmar Perez at 106 pounds and Gavin Schoff at 157 pounds. Going 4-1 were Kaiden Rieth at 120 and 126 pounds, Drake Heath at 132 and Phillip McLaurin at 285 pounds.

The Chieftains will face host Niles in a non-conference match to be hosted by Southwestern Michigan College in the 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse Wednesday, while the Bobcats will host a wrestling quad. Both are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

Don Johnson Invitational

Niles finished fifth at the Don Johnson Wrestling Invitational in East Lansing Saturday.

Lake Fenton was the team champion with 211 points, while the Vikings finished with 113.5 points.

Sam Rucker (165) and Julian Means-Flewellen (175) were both runners-up, while Ronald Fielder (190) was fourth, Chase Brawley (285) was fifth, and Brandon Hamilton (285), Korbin Hughes (106), Brock Clendenin (120) and Aiden Brazo (132) all finished sixth.

Southwest Classic

The Edwardsburg wrestling team finished fourth at the Southwest Classic hosted by Allegan Saturday.

Hudson Area was the team champion with 248.5 points. The Eddies finished with 126 points.

Nathan Andrina was the runner-up at 165 pounds, while Caden Manfred (120), Braden Lundgren (132) and Andrew Harris (285) finished third for the Eddies.

Colton Strawderman (144) and Austin Mark (190) were both fifth. Finishing sixth were Keegan Parsons (126) and Andrew Castelucci (138).