Four Niles residents injured in two-vehicle Milton Township crash Published 4:18 pm Monday, December 12, 2022

MILTON TOWNSHIP — Four Niles residents received minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash Sunday night in Milton Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports his office responded to a two-vehicle injury crash at approximately 5 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of US-12 and Bell Road in Milton Township.

Initial investigation showed Andrea Mason, 34, of Niles, was traveling eastbound on US-12. Lillian Nelson, 16, of Niles, failed to yield when turning west onto US-12 from Bell Road, causing the crash.

Mason had her two juvenile children, ages 11 and 15, in the vehicle at the time of the crash. All individuals involved in the crash were transported by SMCAS Ambulance to South Bend Memorial Hospital for minor injuries sustained in this crash.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this crash. Assisting agencies on scene were, SMCAS Ambulance Service, Milton Township Fire Department, and Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department.