Daily Data: Tuesday, Dec. 13
Published 10:00 pm Monday, December 12, 2022
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
BOYS
WOLVERINE
Otsego 1-0 2-0
Plainwell 1-0 2-0
Edwardsburg 1-0 1-1
Vicksburg 1-0 1-1
T. Rivers 0-1 0-2
Paw Pawv 0-1 0-2
Sturgis 0-1 0-2
Niles 0-1 0-2
LAKELAND
Brandywine 1-0 2-0
B. Harbor 1-0 1-0
Buchanan 0-1 2-1
B. Springs 0-1 1-1
Dowagiac 0-0 1-2
Southwest 10
Bangor 0-0 2-0
Decatur 0-0 2-0
Mendon 0-0 2-0
Cassopolis 0-0 1-0
W. Pigeon 0-0 0-0
Hartford 0-0 0-0
Bl’mingdale 0-0 0-2
Centreville 0-0 0-1
Comstock 0-0 0-2
Marcellus 0-0 0-1
GIRLS
WOLVERINE
Vicksburg 2-0 5-0
Plainwell 2-0 3-1
T. Rivers 1-1 3-1
Edwardsburg 1-1 2-2
Paw Paw 1-1 2-2
Otsego 1-1 2-2
Sturgis 0-2 0-3
Niles 0-2 0-3
LAKELAND
Buchanan 2-0 3-1
Brandywine 1-0 3-0
B. Harbor 1-1 2-2
B. Springs 0-2 2-3
Dowagiac 0-1 1-2
SOUTHWEST 10
Cassopolis 2-0 2-1
Bl’mingdale 2-0 2-2
Mendon 1-0 4-0
Marcellus 1-1 2-2
W. Pigeon 1-1 1-3
Decatur 0-0 0-3
Centreville 0-1 0-3
Bangor 0-2 2-2
Comstock 0-1 0-2
Hartford 0-1 0-3
BOWLING
SW MI Bowling Conference
Boys Standings
Team Pts. Won Pts. Lost
Vicksburg 3 0
Loy Norrix 3 0
Paw Paw 3 0
Lakeview 2 1
Three Rivers 2 1
K. Central 2 1
Niles 1 2
Otsego 1 2
Mattawan 1 2
P. Northern 0 3
Gull Lake 0 1
K. Central 0 1
Season High Scores
Team Scratch Game
Vicksburg 1,038
Lakeview 1,020
Team Scratch Series
Vicksburg 2,016
Lakeview 1,986
Individual Scratch Game
Rylan Andrews 217
Anthony Fotis 212
Casey Whalen 212
Scratch Series
Casey Whalen 404
Justin Plankenhorn 371
Connor Farrish 371
Baker Games
Scratch Game
Niles 194
Vicksburg 193
Loy Norrix 188
Scratch Series
Niles 362
Vicksburg 351
Loy Norrix 319
SW MI Bowling Conference
Boys Standings
Team Pts. Won Pts. Lost
P. Northern 3 0
Three Rivers 3 0
Lakeview 3 0
Paw Paw 3 0
P. Central 2 1
Gull Lake 2 1
Otsego 1 2
Loy Norrix 1 2
Mattawan 0 1
Niles 0 1
Vicksburg 0 1
K. Central 0 1
Season High Scores
Team Scratch Game
Portage Central 825
B.C. Lakeview 792
Team Scratch Series
Portage Central 1,624
Portage Northern 1,497
Individual Scratch Game
Chevelle Jaynes 202
Alyssa Morgan 181
Alicyn Kiok 173
Miranda Guntorper 158
Ava Backman 138
Addison Jacox 136
Scratch Series
Chevelle Jaynes 334
Taylor Mohney 333
Alicyn Kiok 312
Miranda Gunthorpe 268
Addison Jacox 255
Zoe Wazny 239
Baker Games
Scratch Game
Portage Northern 144
Otsego 144
Gull Lake 143
Scratch Series
Otsego 285
Three Rivers 270
Portage Northern 258