Daily Data: Tuesday, Dec. 13

Published 10:00 pm Monday, December 12, 2022

By Scott Novak

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

BOYS

WOLVERINE

Otsego             1-0       2-0

Plainwell         1-0       2-0

Edwardsburg   1-0       1-1

Vicksburg        1-0       1-1

T. Rivers          0-1      0-2

Paw Pawv       0-1       0-2

Sturgis             0-1       0-2

Niles                0-1       0-2

 

LAKELAND

Brandywine     1-0       2-0

B. Harbor         1-0       1-0

Buchanan        0-1       2-1

B. Springs       0-1        1-1

Dowagiac        0-0       1-2

 

Southwest 10

Bangor            0-0       2-0

Decatur           0-0       2-0

Mendon           0-0       2-0

Cassopolis       0-0       1-0

W. Pigeon       0-0       0-0

Hartford          0-0       0-0

Bl’mingdale    0-0       0-2

Centreville       0-0       0-1

Comstock        0-0       0-2

Marcellus        0-0       0-1

 

GIRLS

WOLVERINE

Vicksburg        2-0       5-0

Plainwell         2-0       3-1

T. Rivers          1-1        3-1

Edwardsburg   1-1       2-2

Paw Paw           1-1       2-2

Otsego              1-1       2-2

Sturgis             0-2       0-3

Niles                0-2       0-3

 

LAKELAND

Buchanan        2-0       3-1

Brandywine     1-0       3-0

B. Harbor         1-1       2-2

B. Springs        0-2      2-3

Dowagiac        0-1       1-2

 

SOUTHWEST 10

Cassopolis       2-0       2-1

Bl’mingdale    2-0       2-2

Mendon           1-0       4-0

Marcellus        1-1       2-2

W. Pigeon       1-1       1-3

Decatur           0-0       0-3

Centreville       0-1       0-3

Bangor             0-2       2-2

Comstock        0-1       0-2

Hartford          0-1       0-3

BOWLING

SW MI Bowling Conference

Boys Standings

Team               Pts. Won    Pts. Lost

Vicksburg                 3                    0

Loy Norrix               3                    0

Paw Paw                  3                    0

Lakeview                 2                    1

Three Rivers          2                     1

K. Central               2                     1

Niles                        1                     2

Otsego                    1                     2

Mattawan              1                     2

P. Northern          0                    3

Gull Lake              0                    1

K. Central             0                    1

 

Season High Scores

Team Scratch Game

Vicksburg 1,038

Lakeview 1,020

 

Team Scratch Series

Vicksburg 2,016

Lakeview 1,986

 

Individual Scratch Game

Rylan Andrews 217

Anthony Fotis 212

Casey Whalen 212

 

Scratch Series

Casey Whalen 404

Justin Plankenhorn 371

Connor Farrish 371

 

Baker Games

Scratch Game

Niles 194

Vicksburg 193

Loy Norrix 188

 

Scratch Series

Niles 362

Vicksburg 351

Loy Norrix 319

 

SW MI Bowling Conference

Boys Standings

Team               Pts. Won    Pts. Lost

P. Northern             3                    0

Three Rivers           3                    0

Lakeview                 3                    0

Paw Paw                 3                    0

P. Central               2                    1

Gull Lake               2                    1

Otsego                    1                    2

Loy Norrix            1                    2

Mattawan            0                     1

Niles                     0                     1
Vicksburg            0                     1

K. Central           0                     1

 

Season High Scores

Team Scratch Game

Portage Central 825

B.C. Lakeview 792

 

Team Scratch Series

Portage Central 1,624

Portage Northern 1,497

 

Individual Scratch Game

Chevelle Jaynes 202

Alyssa Morgan 181

Alicyn Kiok 173

Miranda Guntorper 158

Ava Backman 138

Addison Jacox 136

 

Scratch Series

Chevelle Jaynes 334

Taylor Mohney 333

Alicyn Kiok 312

Miranda Gunthorpe 268

Addison Jacox 255

Zoe Wazny 239

Baker Games

Scratch Game

Portage Northern 144

Otsego 144

Gull Lake 143

 

Scratch Series

Otsego 285

Three Rivers 270

Portage Northern 258

 

More Uncategorized

Niles resident sentenced to probation for firearm, domestic violence charges

APPLEGATE: Grateful for community partners

Sue Van Leeuween

Daily Data: Thursday, Sept. 15

Print Article