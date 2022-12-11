Roundup: Bucks win pair, Eddies go 1-1 Published 10:36 pm Sunday, December 11, 2022

EDWARDSBURG — The Buchanan girls basketball team swept a pair of girls basketball team split a pair of games last week, while Edwardsburg went 1-1.

The Eddies dropped a 63-42 non-conference decision to visiting Buchanan Wednesday, night, but rebounded to blow out Three Rivers 68-44 in a Wolverine Conference contest Friday night.

Buchanan at Edwardsburg

The Bucks got off to a quick start and rolled to a 63-42 non-conference girls basketball victory Wednesday night.

Buchanan jumped out to a 17-5 lead after one quarter and never looked back. The Bucks led 31-16 by halftime and 52-29 heading into the final quarter.

Buchanan’s Faith Carson scored a game-high 22 points, while LaBria Austin added 1y points.

Averie Markel led the Eddies with 11 points. Maddie Pobuda added seven.

The Bucks are now 2-1 on the year, while Edwardsburg drops to 1-2.

Three Rivers at Edwardsburg

The Eddies (2-2, 1-1 Wolverine) trailed the Wildcats (3-1, 1-1 Wolverine) 17-14 after one quarter, but outscored Three Rivers 54-27 over the final three quarters to earn the victory.

Averie Markel led the Eddies with a game-high 16 points, while Caitlin Tighe finished with 15 points and Abby Bossler 10.

Buchanan at Benton Harbor

The Bucks (3-1) opened up Lakeland Conference play with a 45-30 win over host Benton Harbor Friday night.

Buchanan jumped out to an 11-2 lead after one quarter. The Bucks led 23-14 at halftime before outscoring the Tigers (2-2, 1-1 Lakeland) 10-6 in the third quarter to open up a 33-20 advantage.

LaBria Austin and Hannah Tompkins both scored 16 points to lead the Bucks.