Roundup: Bucks win pair, Eddies go 1-1
Published 10:36 pm Sunday, December 11, 2022
EDWARDSBURG — The Buchanan girls basketball team swept a pair of girls basketball team split a pair of games last week, while Edwardsburg went 1-1.
The Eddies dropped a 63-42 non-conference decision to visiting Buchanan Wednesday, night, but rebounded to blow out Three Rivers 68-44 in a Wolverine Conference contest Friday night.
Buchanan at Edwardsburg
The Bucks got off to a quick start and rolled to a 63-42 non-conference girls basketball victory Wednesday night.
Buchanan jumped out to a 17-5 lead after one quarter and never looked back. The Bucks led 31-16 by halftime and 52-29 heading into the final quarter.
Buchanan’s Faith Carson scored a game-high 22 points, while LaBria Austin added 1y points.
Averie Markel led the Eddies with 11 points. Maddie Pobuda added seven.
The Bucks are now 2-1 on the year, while Edwardsburg drops to 1-2.
Three Rivers at Edwardsburg
The Eddies (2-2, 1-1 Wolverine) trailed the Wildcats (3-1, 1-1 Wolverine) 17-14 after one quarter, but outscored Three Rivers 54-27 over the final three quarters to earn the victory.
Averie Markel led the Eddies with a game-high 16 points, while Caitlin Tighe finished with 15 points and Abby Bossler 10.
Buchanan at Benton Harbor
The Bucks (3-1) opened up Lakeland Conference play with a 45-30 win over host Benton Harbor Friday night.
Buchanan jumped out to an 11-2 lead after one quarter. The Bucks led 23-14 at halftime before outscoring the Tigers (2-2, 1-1 Lakeland) 10-6 in the third quarter to open up a 33-20 advantage.
LaBria Austin and Hannah Tompkins both scored 16 points to lead the Bucks.