Roundup: Bucks win pair, Eddies go 1-1

Published 10:36 pm Sunday, December 11, 2022

By Staff Report

EDWARDSBURG — The Buchanan girls basketball team swept a pair of girls basketball team split a pair of games last week, while Edwardsburg went 1-1.

The Eddies dropped a 63-42 non-conference decision to visiting Buchanan Wednesday, night, but rebounded to blow out Three Rivers 68-44 in a Wolverine Conference contest Friday night.

 

Buchanan at Edwardsburg

The Bucks got off to a quick start and rolled to a 63-42 non-conference girls basketball victory Wednesday night.

Buchanan jumped out to a 17-5 lead after one quarter and never looked back. The Bucks led 31-16 by halftime and 52-29 heading into the final quarter.

Buchanan’s Faith Carson scored a game-high 22 points, while LaBria Austin added 1y points.

Averie Markel led the Eddies with 11 points. Maddie Pobuda added seven.

The Bucks are now 2-1 on the year, while Edwardsburg drops to 1-2.

 

Three Rivers at Edwardsburg

The Eddies (2-2, 1-1 Wolverine) trailed the Wildcats (3-1, 1-1 Wolverine) 17-14 after one quarter, but outscored Three Rivers 54-27 over the final three quarters to earn the victory.

Averie Markel led the Eddies with a game-high 16 points, while Caitlin Tighe finished with 15 points and Abby Bossler 10.

 

Buchanan at Benton Harbor

The Bucks (3-1) opened up Lakeland Conference play with a 45-30 win over host Benton Harbor Friday night.

Buchanan jumped out to an 11-2 lead after one quarter. The Bucks led 23-14 at halftime before outscoring the Tigers (2-2, 1-1 Lakeland) 10-6 in the third quarter to open up a 33-20 advantage.

LaBria Austin and Hannah Tompkins both scored 16 points to lead the Bucks.

More Sports

Brandywine. sweeps Berrien Springs in Lakeland contests

Murphy wins Martin Award as top defensive lineman

UPDATED: Daily Data: Sunday, Dec. 11

Murphy sack and forced fumble leads Ferris State back to championship game

Print Article