Jeanne Buck Published 4:40 pm Sunday, December 11, 2022

Jan. 26, 1936-Dec. 9, 2022

Jeanne Buck, 86, of Bluffton, Indiana and formerly of Niles, passed away at Lutheran Hospital in Ft. Wayne on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.

Jeanne was born on Jan. 26, 1936, to the late Lonnie and Norene (Hoover) Freeze in Manchester, Tennessee. Jeanne graduated from Niles High School in 1954 and on Aug. 24, 1957, she wed the love of her life, Owen L. Buck. Together Jeanne and Owen had three children.

Jeanne worked for many years at National Standard and attended Niles Church of Christ. Along with husband, Owen, she served friends and neighbors wherever they went. She loved spending time at home baking, decorating, and watching Notre Dame football.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Owen Buck; son, Bruce Buck; siblings, Glenn Freeze, Gail Matthews, and Tim Freeze.

Jeanne is survived by her children, Charles (Tiffiney) Buck of St. Joseph, Michigan and Loni (Steve) Baker of Bluffton, Indiana; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Joy Vergon of Buchanan; sister-in-law, Linda Freeze of Niles; and many extended family members and close friends.

A time of visitation will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Brown Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Brown Funeral Home at 11 a.m.

Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Jeanne’s memory may do so to The Paralyzed Veterans of America located at P.O. Box 758542, Topeka, KS 66675.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.