Sarah L. Proctor Published 6:41 pm Friday, December 9, 2022

Oct. 2, 1981-Dec. 2, 2022

Sarah Louise Proctor, 41, of Mishawaka, died in the early evening of Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

She was born Oct. 2, 1981, in Dennis, Massachusetts, the middle of three children born to Terry and Pam Proctor. In addition to her parents, her loving and heartbroken family includes two brothers and their partners, Seth (Laura) Proctor, Matt (Rebecca) Proctor; four adoring nieces and nephew, Matthew, Luke, Ada, Rosalynn; and aunts, uncles, close cousins and many, many friends.

Sarah was a dedicated and talented second grade teacher of Dowagiac Union Schools almost twenty years and taught over 400 students. She was active in 4-H, Love of God (LOGmichiana), Cass County Fair, her church and countless other community groups.

She attended Edwardsburg Public Schools, The Berrien County Math and Science Center, and Michigan State University where she earned both her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees as an educator.

Sarah will be remembered as a great teacher, an incredible source of good nature, and a rock to her friends, her family, and people in need. She carried a brightness in the face of adversity and lived vibrantly in the present. She was opinionated, unabashedly loud and yet was a great listener. She fiercely loved her family and friends. Sarah will be sorely missed.

Family and friends will gather to celebrate Sarah’s life from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. Friday, De. 16, 2022, in Apostolic Lighthouse Church, 30402 M62, Dowagiac, Michigan 49047.

Please consider supporting a local teacher with time or donations, as they need your help and encouragement. The family prefers contributions in memory of Sarah be made to Donors Choose (donorschoose.org) or LOG Michiana (logmichiana.org).

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel in Cassopolis. Please share a memory or leave a message online: wagnercares.com