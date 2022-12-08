Xi Delta Nu donates $1,000 to DPFD Shop With A Hero program Published 9:54 am Thursday, December 8, 2022

DOWAGIAC — The Dowagiac Police and Fire Departments received a $1,000 donation from local sorority Xi Delta Nu.

Each year, the DPFD works throughout the year to raise funds for its Shop With A Hero program. This year, the DPFD plans to sponsor six local families for Christmas, providing food to help out over Christmas break and taking children shopping for their families.

“It’s very heartwarming,” said DPFD Administrative Assistant Michell Outlaw. “The children are typically focused on finding mom the perfect gift. Our elves have been very busy this year fundraising and with that help we will be able to provide each family with a little bit of holiday relief.”

Police department to host Christmas Toy Drive, breakfast fundraiser

The Dowagiac Police Department is gearing up to host its Christmas Toy Drive/Breakfast With Santa event from 8 to 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 at the fire station. Everyone that attends is encouraged to bring a new or unwrapped toy for donation. Breakfast with Santa is by donation only. The event is the last chance for families to sign up for Toys For Tots. Parents looking to sign their child up will need a valid Michigan license or Michigan Identification Card showing your current residence and birth certificates for each child. SSN Cards or Medical/Medicaid Insurance cards can not be substituted as birth certificates.