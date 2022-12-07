Preissing scores 23 in Bucks’ win over Bloomingdale Published 7:07 pm Wednesday, December 7, 2022

BUCHANAN — Cade Preissing poured in a game-high 23 points to lead host Buchanan to a 61-37 season-opener victory over Bloomingdale in non-conference boys basketball action Tuesday night.

The Bucks jumped out to a 16-10 lead, which they stretched to 36-19 by halftime. Buchanan (1-0) outscored the Cardinals 25-19 to earn the victory.

Besides Preissing’s offensive output, the Bucks got 19 points from Thomas VanOverberghe and eight points from Matt Trigg.

Bloomingdale (0-1) was led by Curtis Ciborski’s 14 points. He was the lone Cardinal to reach double figures.

Buchanan returns to the hardwood Friday night as it travels to Benton Harbor to open up Lakeland Conference play.