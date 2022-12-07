Carolers to convene in downtown Dowagiac for holiday shopping event Published 3:20 pm Wednesday, December 7, 2022

DOWAGIAC — A group of local businesses are gearing up to provide community members with a special event fit for the holiday season Thursday night.

A host of Christmas carolers are coming to downtown Dowagiac and will stroll Front and Commercial streets from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Performers include those from from Dowagiac Union Schools and its high school choir, Michiana Church of Christ and Rotary Club of Dowagiac.

The special holiday event is hosted by downtown specialty shops that have extended their hours to 7 p.m. to provide guests with an exclusive night of personalized shopping and relaxed dining, with some offering special savings and holiday treats.

Participating specialty shops and restaurants include Bow Wow Bakery & Bath, Caruso’s Candy & Soda Shop, Cottage Gallery, Deck the Halls, Flowers by Anna, The Marshall Shoppe, OH MY Old Made New, Olympia Books, Rosy Tomorrows, Who Knew? Consignment and Yarn On Front.