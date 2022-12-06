Niles Student Council delivers 820 cards for U.S. troops Published 2:39 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

NILES — Niles High School student council members presented Sargeant Travis Fannin of the U.S. Marine Corps with more than 820 holiday cards for U.S Marines on Monday.

Sgt. Fannin said the cards will be shipped to U.S. Marines stationed around the world.

Sawyer Lundberg, a junior at Niles High School, said the student council students were really happy to double the number of cards they collected from last year.

“We really hope these holiday cards will bring a smile to our military men and women who are not able to come home for Christmas to be with their families,” he said. “It’s the least we can do to say thank you to the Marines for keeping us all safe and protecting our freedom.”

As part of the card writing campaign, the student council members wrote cards during their club meetings, encouraged students at the high school to write cards during their Friday seminar classes and many student council members took the cards home to write.

Last year, the students collected 360 cards.