Eddies’ Brady-Brittain, Bucks’ VanOverberghe named first-team all-state Published 3:45 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

EDWARDSBURG — Seniors Brennen Brady-Brittain, of Edwardsburg and Thomas VanOverberghe, of Buchanan, were named first-team All-State by the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association.

Brady-Brittain was named to the offensive line as he helped Edwardsburg reach the Division 4 state semifinals for the third straight season. He was also named All-Wolverine Conference and MHSFCA All-Region.

VanOverberghe, a wide receiver/tight end, helped Buchanan win the inaugural Lakeland Conference championship and return to the postseason after the Bucks missed the playoffs in 2021. VanOverberghe was also All-Lakeland Conference and Division 6 All-Region.

In 8-player football, Marcellus specialist Cordell Jones-McNally was first-team All-State in Division 1.

Scholar-Athlete Award

Edwardsburg senior Brenden Seabolt was one of the two winners in Division 4.

In 8-Player football, Division 1, Bridgman’s Nolan Roberts and Brady Robert were honored with the award by the MHSFCA.

Academic All-State

Brandywine’s Phillip McLaurin was named Academic All-State by the MHSFCA, was were Bridgman’s Reid Haskins, Mathieu Price, Nolan and Brady Roberts, Buchanan’ Brian Proud, Edwardsburg’s Zach Bartz, Andrew Castelucci, Andrew Colvin, Blake Ludwick, Brendan Madison, Mikey Pryor, Seabolt, Jayden Slough and Tibor Widman.

Bridgman earned Division 1 Academic All-State as a team, while earning honorable mention were Edwardsburg and Marcellus.

Former Dowagiac Head Coach Mike Stanger’s Kalamazoo Central also earned honorable mention academic all-state.

Regional Coach of the Year

Edwardsburg’s Kevin Bartz, in Division 4, and Buchanan’s Mark Frey, in Division 6, where honored as Regional Coaches of the Year by their peers.

Bridgman’s Aaron Locke received the award in 8-player football.