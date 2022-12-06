Bobcats roll over Falcons in season opener

Published 11:18 am Tuesday, December 6, 2022

By Scott Novak

Jameriah Palmer scored a game-high 21 points to lead Brandywine to a 68-28 win over Constantine Monday night. (Leader file photo)

CONSTANTINE — The Brandywine boys basketball team opened up its 2022-23 season with a big win over host Constantine Monday night.

The Bobcats doubled up the Falcons 16-8 in the opening quarter and never looked back in cruising to a 68-28 non-conference victory.

“Kids played real well and it is a great team win,” said Brandywine Coach Nathan Knapp. “We have to clean up a few things, but I am really excited about the year. We did an amazing job boxing out and controlling the glass last night with guards.”

Brandywine (1-0) led 33-18 at halftime, The Bobcats exploded for 28 points in the third quarter which extended its advantage to 61-23.

Jaremiah Palmer led all scorers with 21 points, while Jamier Palmer added 11, Nylen Goins 10 and Michael Palmer seven.

Lukas Hagenbuch had seven points for Constantine.

