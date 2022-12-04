Roadrunner wrestlers finish second at Hawks Invite Published 10:47 am Sunday, December 4, 2022

DEARBORN — The Southwestern Michigan College wrestling team finished second at the Hawks Invitational hosted by Henry Ford College Saturday.

The Grand Valley State University Wrestling Club edged the Roadrunners 104.5 to 104 to claim the tournament championship. The University of Toledo finished third with 76 points, while St. Claire County Community College was fourth and Muskegon Community College fifth with 52 and 51 points, respectively.

Southwestern Michigan had five individual champions.

Dowagiac’s Jordan Simpson won the 125-pound title, while Eaton Rapids’ Zam Thompson was the champion at 149, Constantine’s Gage Ensign was the champion at 157, Brandywine’s Hunter Heath was the champion at 165 and Decatur’s Jared Checkleey won the 174-pound crown.

Simpson, who was 3-0 on the day, won by major decision (16-4) over Henry Ford’s Devin Sawmiller in the championship match.

Thompson was 4-0 on the day. He defeated Toledo’s Bryce Gills 6-1 in the finals, while Ensign (4-0) defeated Grand Valley’s Elijah Kidder 10-6.

Heath was also 4-0. He edged Grand Valley’s Logan Arche 5-3 for the title.

Checkley went 3-0, winning the title by pinning SMC teammate Braxton Garza in the championship match in 5:38. Garza finished fourth overall.

Brian Wheatley, of Vicksburg, finished third, as did Battle Creek Pennfield’s Shane Edwards.