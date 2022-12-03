Roundup: Plainwell tops Edwardsburg; Vikings fall to Three Rivers Published 9:03 am Saturday, December 3, 2022

PLAINWELL — Host Plainwell outscored defending Wolverine Conference champion Edwardsburg 44-30 over the final three quarters of its girls basketball game to defeat the Eddies 53-42 Friday night.

Edwardsburg, which has won five of the last six Wolverine Conference championships, led 12-9 after one quarter, but was unable to maintain its lead, as the Trojans outscored the Eddies 15-8 in the second quarter to take a 24-20 halftime lead.

Plainwell (2-0) extended its lead to 40-30 after three quarters.

Edwardsburg (1-1) was led by Abby Bossler and Caitlin Tighe, who both scored 10 points. Averie Markel, who had 25 points in the opener against Lakeshore, was held to seven points by the Trojans.

Lauren Vos had a game-high 15 points to lead Plainwell. Ellery Troff and Grace Pettit both finished 11 points.

Edwardsburg is back on the court Wednesday as they host undefeated Buchanan in a non-conference contest slated to begin at 7 p.m.

Niles at Three Rivers

The Niles girls basketball team opened its 2022-23 season at Wolverine Conference foe Three Rivers Friday night.

The host Wildcats jumped out to a 24-1 first quarter lead en route to an easy 68-12 victory over the Vikings.

Three Rivers (2-0) led 50-7 at halftime and 55-10 after three quarters.

Niles (0-1) was led by Elly Matlock’s four points. Amirah Lee added three points.

Dani Glass had 15 points to lead the Wildcats and all scorers. Jennaya Deicker and Gabby Charvat finished with 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Niles is back on the court Monday as it travels to Berrien Springs for a non-conference contest. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

Marcellus at Delton-Kellogg

Visiting Marcellus squared its record at 1-1 with a 31-18 non-conference victory over Delton-Kellogg Thursday night.

The Wildcats trailed 10-4 after one quarter, but outscored Delton-Kellogg 27-8 the rest of the way to earn the victory.

Brooklyn Vantilburg led Marcellus with 17 points. Talan Hiemstra and Clare Flory both finished with four points.

Jordan Lyons had five points to lead Delton-Kellogg.

Marcellus returns to the hardwood Tuesday at it travels to Bangor to open up Southwest 10 Conference play. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.