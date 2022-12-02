Ruth E. McDonald Published 10:13 am Friday, December 2, 2022

Aug. 2, 1925-Nov. 27, 2022

Ruth E. McDonald, 97, of Dowagiac, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at her Forest Glen Assisted Living.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac with Pastor Stacey Wilder officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Dowagiac. Friends may visit with the family Saturday from 11 a.m., until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church or the Cass County Council on Aging. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so at www.clarkch.com.

Ruth was born Aug. 2, 1925, in Marcellus to Dana and Eva (Hull) Gard. She graduated from Dowagiac High School in 1943. On May 10, 1947, she married the love of her life, Robert McDonald. They were married for over 54 years before his passing on Nov. 29, 2001. She was the Chairman for the 3rd Ward City of Election Board for 48 years before she retired. Ruth also worked for the Dowagiac School Elections. She was a long-time member of the Dowagiac First United Methodist Church and sang for their choir for over 50 years. Ruth was a life member of the Eastern Star #263 of Dowagiac and DAV Auxiliary.

Ruth is survived by her daughters, Marcia Hall and Rebecca McDonald; sister, Fran Moroz; grandchildren, Douglas Hall and Jordan Sigerfoos; great-grandchildren, Kyleigh, Madylin, and Damian; She was preceded in death by her parents, Dana and Eva Gard; husband, Robert McDonald; siblings, Donna Schott, Kenneth Gard, Nancy Fester, Jack Gard and Carl Gard; and niece Jeanne Anderson.