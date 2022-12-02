Linda “Lin” Starr Pollard Published 10:02 am Friday, December 2, 2022

Jan. 3, 1949-Nov. 26, 2022

Lin Pollard, 73, resident of Stone Lake Woods in Cassopolis, passed away in the Cass County Medical Facility on Saturday, Nov. 26, from lymphoma. Lin was born and raised in Villa Park, Illinois, lived and worked in Chicago as an adult, and moved to Cass County, Michigan in 2004 to be with family.

Lin was an artist, attending the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. She was eclectic, but found her niche early on using computers to create and interpret the world. Her portfolio is extensive and varied, including moving videos on You Tube. She was a member of Cass Area Artists, displaying in many local shows.

Lin was a founding Board member of Underground Railroad Society of Cass County, creating their graphics and award-winning website urscc.org. She was a familiar figure at Christmas at the Bonine House, and staffing the URSCC booth at Underground Railroad Days.

Lin was a science fiction buff and classical music lover. She read constantly in a wide range of subjects, and enjoyed discussion and debate. She was an active member of the Cass County Democratic Party, and served on the Cass County Canvassing Board.

At age two, Lin was among the last victims of polio, a condition she bore all her life with grace. She is survived by sisters Cheryl, Jan (Dave) Deiver of Indianapolis, and Karen Norris of Cassopolis, nieces and nephews, and many friends. Throughout her life, Lin’s constant companions were her much loved cats. Her family asks in lieu of cards, please give a donation to Cass County Animal Shelter in Lin’s name.