Edwardsburg gathers for annual tree lighting ceremony Published 2:20 pm Friday, December 2, 2022

1 of 2

EDWARDSBURG — The community of Edwardsburg gathered Thursday evening to kick off the season and light the tree located across from the Edwardsburg Area Historical Museum.

Santa Claus made a grand entry thanks to the Edwardsburg Fire Department while a cozy bonfire kept spectators warm.

Cookies and hot chocolate were provided and members of the Edwardsburg High School Choir sang carols to help get everyone in the spirit as they waited for Santa to light the community Christmas tree.

“It’s a great feeling to have all these people come together,” said Sylvia Phillips, whose children and grandchildren live in Edwardsburg. “I feel like we’re here to support our kids who are caring now and yeah making the best of everything here.”