Deborah Tenney-DeLeu Published 9:58 am Friday, December 2, 2022

Dec. 5, 1965-Nov. 27, 2022

Deborah “Debbie” Tenney-DeLeu, 56, of Vandalia, died peacefully Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in the comfort of her family’s presence.

Her life began Dec. 5, 1965. in Harbour City, California, born to parents Mike Rupert and Dorothy Johnson.

Deborah Ann devoted her life to being a caregiver. She graduated from the nursing program at Bethel College and went on to become an oncology nurse to help save and comfort cancer victims. She enjoyed spending her free time with Doug and her beloved chocolate lab, Josie Wales, on the boat at the lake house they shared.

Deborah will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her life companion and husband of seventeen years, Douglas DeLeu of Vandalia; her father, Mike Rupert of Brookings, Oregon; her sister, Michelle (Kurt) Teachenor of Sparks, Nevada; two nieces, Lilli and Agnes; stepson, Jake Crawford; and a host of nieces and nephews, that she adored with all her heart.

She was preceded in death by her mother.

Doug would like to thank his sister-in-law, Michelle, her husband Kurt, his father-in-law, Mike, his sisters Janice, Becky, Jennifer, and his mother, Barbara for being by her side throughout her battle, which she handled courageously and with grace.

Prayer for the Caregiver

Lord,

As this new day dawns, I rise with wonderings of how my day will be.

Will it be good, or will it be filled with struggles that seek to drain my strength?

I call on you to take control of my day and give me discernment to handle whatever comes my way.

Give me peace in knowing that I cannot fix everything.

Provide your words of comfort to me when I am running low on strength.

Open my eyes to see all that is good when I can only see the pain and grief.

Close my mouth when I need to just listen and give me words of encouragement to share when it is needed.

Provide me relief when I grow tired.

Help me see your plan through all the fog of my life.

Remind me that caring for my loved one is a privilege.

It is an honor, not a burden.

I pray for the restoration of my soul.

I pray for strength to make it through this day.

You said not to worry about tomorrow, so I won’t.

Lord, you are the healer, the Great Physician.

Heal my heart when its broken and heal the pain when my loved one hurts.

Always help me remember when I feel alone, I’m not.

You are always there, going before me to prepare the way.

I pray all these requests in Jesus’ name.

Amen.

Family and friends will gather to celebrate Deborah’s life at a later time and on a later date, to be announced.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Deborah be made to the Breast Cancer Foundation – Susan G. Komen West Michigan, 3949 Sparks Drive Southwest, Suite 100, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49546-6110.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com