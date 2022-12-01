Rangers come up short against River Valley in opener Published 9:20 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022

THREE OAKS — Visiting Cassopolis led a four-point halftime lead slip away in the second half of its 46-40 non-conference girls basketball loss to River Valley Tuesday night in the season opener for both schools.

The Rangers (0-1) and Mustangs (1-0) were tied at 8-8 after the opening quarter. Cassopolis outscored River Valley 11-7 in the second quarter to take a 19-15 halftime lead.

The Mustangs outscored the Rangers 14-8 in the third quarter to take a 29-27 lead into the final eight minutes of play.

Ryley Bowser led Cassopolis with a game-high 12 points, while Quianna Murray added 10 points.

Macey Springer led River Valley with 11 points.

“Last night’s game showed our program exactly where we don’t want to be with our energy [only in spurts] level of play, and just overall effort when stepping between those lines,” said Cassopolis Coach Stefon Luckey. Putting a full game together on both ends one quarter at a time is at the top of our list. My staff and I are confident that we will see a different team next week.”

The Rangers will be back on the court Tuesday when they travel to Hartford for their Southwest 10 Conference opener.