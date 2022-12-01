Niles resident sentenced to probation for firearm, domestic violence charges Published 6:00 am Thursday, December 1, 2022

NILES — A Niles man was given the chance to turn his life around on probation.

Malcolm Isaiah Buchanon, 26, of Niles, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon, reckless use of a firearm and domestic violence and was sentenced to credit for time served, 68 days, on the reckless use and domestic violence charges and 30 months probation in the Swift & Sure program for the firearm possession charge.

He was sentenced to 180 days in jail with credit for 68 days served and can spend the remainder of jail term at the Twin County Probation Center. He must pay $658 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred Sept. 22 in Niles. Police were called after Buchanon body slammed his girlfriend onto the ground and then fired off shots into the air.

Buchanon has already been sentenced for carrying a concealed weapon and was sentenced to 180 days in jail.

The victim spoke before sentencing and said she doesn’t consider herself a victim. She said she had some responsibility for the incident and said she wanted to have a relationship with Buchanon in the future.

“I’m coming to you as a man who made a mistake and some bad choices,” Buchanon told the judge. “I take responsibility for my actions. I have spent the last 68 days in jail in prayer and with the word of God. It’s helping me in my decision making. I’m not asking to be let off scot free but for a second chance.”

Judge Schrock noted that Buchanon not only had the other Michigan case he was sentenced on recently but a pending case in Indiana. “Your thinking tells me that I have to be concerned about you and the choices you make,” he said.

The judge said it was fortunate that no one was hit or hurt when Buchanon fired shots into the air during this incident. “Firing a gun is an intentional act, it’s fortunate that you didn’t hurt anybody,” he said.