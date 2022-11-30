Dowagiac church to host annual holiday décor, cookie walk fundraiser Published 4:46 pm Wednesday, November 30, 2022

DOWAGIAC — A local church group’s latest fundraising event will encourage community members to bring their Christmas spirit and sweet tooth along for the ride.

The First United Methodist Church, 326 N. Lowe St., is gearing up to host its Christmas décor sale and cookie walk from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 to raise funds for church renovation projects.

For the cookie walk, church members bake cookies and make candy for attendees to grab and fill a container, which cost $6 for a small container and $8 for a large container. According to church member and organizer Darlene Trussell, more than 35 people have volunteered to bake goods.

“It means a lot to have this much support,” she said. “I don’t have to say much of anything to them. They’ve been great at helping and putting this together. One of our helpers told me ‘just tell me what you need me to do’ and I get really excited when they say stuff like that. Hopefully we’ll make some money to help the church.”