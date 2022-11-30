Bobcats use 29-0 start to cruise to easy victory Published 1:58 pm Wednesday, November 30, 2022

1 of 3

NILES — A 29-0 run to open the game led host Brandywine to an easy 75-14 non-conference girls basketball victory over New Buffalo in the season opener Tuesday night.

After taking the 29-point lead after one quarter, the Bobcats (1-0) led 50-4 at halftime and 66-8 after three quarters.

Adelyn Drotoz led a trip of Brandywine players in double figures with a game-high 14 points. Adeline Gill finished with 13 points and Allie Curtis-Lee 10 points.

The Bison (0-1) had three players — Jordan Bryk, Sami Smith and Lily Ruskowski — score four points each.

The Bobcats return to action Friday night as they host Constantine in another non-conference contest. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.